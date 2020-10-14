Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,589. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.