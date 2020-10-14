Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Garmin by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

