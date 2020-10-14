Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,511. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

