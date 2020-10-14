Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,480 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies comprises 2.0% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.