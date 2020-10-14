Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $171.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $163.87 and last traded at $163.86, with a volume of 17890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

