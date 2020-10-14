CBTX (CBTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX):

10/13/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/7/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

9/25/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

9/4/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $455.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

