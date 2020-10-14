Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.15

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

