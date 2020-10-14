Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Mansfelder Metals (NASDAQ:MNSF) Head to Head Contrast

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum -3.25% -9.50% -4.18% Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $1.84 billion 0.38 -$80.80 million ($1.35) -5.80 Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mansfelder Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Aluminum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Century Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Mansfelder Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Century Aluminum has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mansfelder Metals has a beta of -3.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mansfelder Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Aluminum currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.37%. Given Century Aluminum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Mansfelder Metals.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications. Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. was formerly known as Cathay Merchant Group, Inc. and it changed its name to Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

