CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company has a market cap of $30.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

CF Energy (CVE:CFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.16 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

