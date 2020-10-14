CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

