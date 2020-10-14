China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,199,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 162,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at about $13,728,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

