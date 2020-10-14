China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Trading 10% Higher

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,065,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 241,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

