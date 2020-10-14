China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.46

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 1552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

