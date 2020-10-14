China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Up 6%

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 366,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,170,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

