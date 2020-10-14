China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Trading Up 6.2%

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.98. 362,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 549,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile (NYSE:CHU)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
