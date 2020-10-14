China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Trading Up 6.2%

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.98. 362,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 549,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404,552 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 41,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.