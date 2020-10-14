Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.48. Cinemark shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 103,013 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 730.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 4,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

