CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in September

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

CITIC stock remained flat at $$17.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

CITIC Company Profile

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

