CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in September

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.
CITIC stock remained flat at $$17.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.
CITIC Company Profile
