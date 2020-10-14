Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NYSE C traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 817,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,575,340. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

