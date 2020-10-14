Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,057 ($13.81) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,058.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,088.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

