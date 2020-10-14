Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 23%

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was up 23% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 26,967,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 4,466,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 439,300 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $17,576,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,653,630 shares of company stock worth $104,185,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

