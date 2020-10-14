Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $279,058,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 865,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

