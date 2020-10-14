Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 853,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

