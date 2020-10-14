Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 2,838 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 79,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,568. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit