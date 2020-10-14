Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 2,838 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 79,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,568. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

