ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 284,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

