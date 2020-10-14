Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. 4,413,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,325,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

