CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CoreCivic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 361,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

