Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

COST traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.19. 24,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $382.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

