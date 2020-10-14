Credit Suisse Group Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 440,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,575,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

