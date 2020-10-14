Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.00

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $106.69, with a volume of 15584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.04 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 708,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.