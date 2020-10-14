Critical Review: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) versus Huron Consulting Group (OTCMKTS:HURN)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group -0.08% 10.81% 5.27%

This table compares Jade Art Group and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.01 $41.74 million $2.74 15.48

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jade Art Group and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Jade Art Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the healthcare, education, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

