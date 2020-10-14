Critical Survey: Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) vs. Baristas Coffee (NASDAQ:BCCI)

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wendys and Baristas Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.71 billion 3.14 $136.94 million $0.59 40.66 Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 136.99 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Wendys has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Wendys shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Wendys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wendys and Baristas Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 0 11 14 0 2.56 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wendys presently has a consensus target price of $22.87, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Wendys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wendys is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Volatility & Risk

Wendys has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, suggesting that its share price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wendys and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 6.70% 21.11% 2.20% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wendys beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

