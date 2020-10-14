Crypto Sports Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $170,748.05 and $1,286.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00397914 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012222 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007680 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

