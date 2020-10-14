CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.44

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

