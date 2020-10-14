CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 725.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CYREN by 127.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CYREN by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CYREN has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). CYREN had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

