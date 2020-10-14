Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.70. 34,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,679. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $227.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

