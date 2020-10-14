Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.
In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
