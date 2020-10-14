Daniel Shook Purchases 12 Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £133.08 ($173.87).
Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Shook bought 12 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.01) per share, with a total value of £128.64 ($168.07).
LON IMI traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,109 ($14.49). 344,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 948.12.
IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.