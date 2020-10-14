Daniel Shook Purchases 12 Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £133.08 ($173.87).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Shook bought 12 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.01) per share, with a total value of £128.64 ($168.07).

LON IMI traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,109 ($14.49). 344,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 948.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (up from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price (up from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,036.56 ($13.54).

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

