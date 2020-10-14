Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Up 5.9%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.84. 318,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 318,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSKE. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.15 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

