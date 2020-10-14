Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Decreased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746,090. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

