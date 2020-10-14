Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.58. 131,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 37,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research firms have commented on DLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

