Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.41

Oct 14th, 2020

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.41 ($48.72) and last traded at €41.30 ($48.59), with a volume of 1985254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.28 ($48.56).

The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

