DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.71

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 21853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

