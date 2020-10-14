DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.02

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $61.92, with a volume of 27125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.