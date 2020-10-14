Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.32

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 20644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 193,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

