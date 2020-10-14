DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 33,100 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 1.00% of Baozun worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Baozun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

