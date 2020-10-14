DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,567 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 54.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 74,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 105.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $175.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.