DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $471.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.