DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. 9,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

