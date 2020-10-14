DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,110 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

C traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 584,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,575,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

