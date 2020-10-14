DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,398 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Iqvia worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Iqvia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

