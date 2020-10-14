DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,398 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Iqvia worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Iqvia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80.
IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.
In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
